CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gives in as European stocks, oil weaken

* C$ falls to 96.48 U.S. cents

* Bonds weaker across the curve

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, July 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar softened against the greenback on Wednesday, as investors took their cue to sell growth-related currencies from weaker European markets and easing oil prices.

World equity markets were mixed. Asian markets and U.S. stock futures were higher as Intel's forecast-beating quarterly results in the United States raised expectations of strong corporate earnings in the second quarter.

But European stocks pulled back as banks lost ground with regulators due to finalize tough new bank capital and liquidity rules. [MKTS/GLOB]

"A lack of follow-through in Europe, again, against a backdrop of next week's stress test results and the persistent sovereign debt issues," said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at National Bank Financial.

"As a result currency valuations are reflective more of a risk-off environment as we head into the North American session."

While gold and base-metal prices advanced, oil retreated below $77 a barrel, falling from a two-week high, after a weekly industry report showed a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories and European equities turned lower. [GOL/] [MET/L] [O/R]

At 8:07 a.m. (1207 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$1.0365 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.48 U.S. cents, down from Tuesday's close at C$1.0337 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.74 U.S. cents.

"It's thin, holiday-inspired type trading but at the same point in time there's a fairly long slate of data that's coming out and I think the markets will remain very keen in terms of assessing directional bias," Spitz said.

In the day ahead, U.S. retail sales data and minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent rate-setting meeting were seen as the major focal points.

With U.S. and Canadian equity futures turning higher, domestic government bond prices were slightly weaker across the curve.

The two-year bond CA2YT=RR lost half a Canadian cent to yield 1.720 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR was down 8 Canadian cents to yield 3.284 percent. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)