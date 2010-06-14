CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises to near 4-week high, bonds sag

* C$ climbs to 97.47 U.S. cents

* Bonds sag as world recovery hopes rise

TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to a near four-week high against the U.S. currency on Monday morning bolstered by the rising price of oil and renewed hopes of a global recovery.

Canadian government bond prices slumped as dimming worries about the world's economic health pushed investors toward riskier assets such as stocks.

The price of a oil rallied more than 2 percent to above $75 a barrel, while a couple of pieces of strong data also underscored optimism about the world economic recovery. [O/R]

Euro zone industrial output in April surged year-on-year more than in any month in almost two decades, data showed on Monday, along with strong Chinese export data, signaling global growth remains robust. [ID:nLDE65D0YC]

"There was overseas data and as well the St. Louis Fed president noted the global economic recovery remains solid and is unlikely to be derailed by the events in Europe," said John Curran, senior vice president at CanadianForex, a commercial dealing firm.

"That's having some positive sentiment flowing through the markets."

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said the strong global recovery underway was also unlikely to be thrown off course by the improbable event of the bursting of an asset bubble in China. [ID:nTOE65D04O]

At 9:15 a.m. (1315 GMT), Canada's dollar was at C$1.0260 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.47 U.S. cents, up from C$1.0338 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.73 U.S. cents, at Friday's close.

The two-year government bond CA2YT=RR was off 8 Canadian cents to yield 1.823 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR sagged 45 Canadian cents to yield 3.458 percent. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)