Canadian dollar up as greenback's momentum stalls

* Canadian dollar rises as USD momentum stalls

* Market second-guessing BoC rate outlook

* Bond prices rise on global growth fears

By John McCrank

TORONTO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as the currency's rapid fall in recent weeks lost momentum with investors wagering it had become oversold.

Domestic bond prices rose as weak economic data out of Europe ramped up fears about faltering global growth.

At 9:34 a.m. (1334 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0609 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.26 U.S. cents, up from C$1.0625 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.12 U.S. cents, at Wednesday's close.

The currency rose as high as C$1.0564 against the greenback, its strongest level since last Friday. That follows two back-to-back higher closes against the U.S. dollar for the first time in nearly a month.

The Canadian dollar fell 3.8 percent last week to its lowest level in about a year. It was the third weekly slide in a row, falling 0.7 percent and 1.4 percent the two previous weeks, but the momentum appears to have stalled.

"The market is probably a little bit disenchanted with the fact that there's been no follow-through and it certainly feels like we maybe in for a bit of a consolidative pull-back type of move now." said Steve Butler, director of foreign exchange trading at Scotia Capital.

Another reason the currency may be gaining steam is that the Canadian rate market has reversed some of the more aggressive bets for interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada, said Stewart Hall, economist at HSBC Canada.

Following the slide in Canadian employment numbers Friday, down 55,000, the market was pricing in a 60 percent probability of a September rate cut.

Over the course of the week, the chances have been pared back to a one in four probability.

The Bank of Canada's next scheduled interest rate announcement is on Sept. 3. Its key lending rate is at 3 percent.

BOND PRICES RISE

Bond prices rose as the market shrugged off higher-than-expected inflation data in the United States and focused more on concerns about global growth, which increased the bid for safe-haven government debt.

"There are general concerns about weakening global growth, and of course we got more of that today in European GDP for the second quarter," said Doug Porter, deputy chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

Data showed the euro zone economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the quarter, with economies of heavyweights France and Germany falling 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

Porter said concerns persist about the global credit crunch, which is now a year old and doesn't seem to be letting up.

The next domestic economic data are due Friday, with manufacturing sales numbers for June. Canada's economic calendar picks up next week with June wholesale trade data on Tuesday, June retail sales data on Wednesday and July consumer price index data on Thursday.

The overnight Canadian LIBOR rate LIBOR01 was 3.0833 percent, up from 3.0667 percent on Wednesday.

Wednesday's CORRA rate CORRA= was 3.0003 percent, down from 3.0019 percent on Tuesday. The Bank of Canada publishes the previous day's rate at around 9 a.m. daily.

The two-year bond rose 5 Canadian cents to C$101.72 to yield 2.754 percent. The 10-year bond climbed 20 Canadian cents to C$105.35 to yield 3.596 percent.

The yield spread between the two-year and 10-year bond was 86.5 basis points, up from 83.5 basis points at the previous close.

The 30-year bond added 36 Canadian cents to C$116.66 for a yield of 4.018 percent. In the United States, the 30-year treasury yielded 4.528 percent.

The three-month when-issued T-bill yielded 2.53 percent, up from 2.49 percent at the previous close.

(Additing by Jeffrey Jones)