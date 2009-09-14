CANADA FX DEBT-C$ down on weak commodities, strong greenback

* C$ at C$1.0907 to the U.S. dollar, or 91.68 U.S. cents

* Bonds little changed across curve

TORONTO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar fell against the U.S. currency on Monday, pulled down by weak commodity prices and a strong greenback on fears a growing trade spat between the United States and China could hurt world economic recovery.

U.S. President Barack Obama announced safeguard duties on tyre imports from China late last week and China later responded by signaling anti-dumping investigations of U.S. chicken products and vehicles. [ID:nSP459289] [ID:nLD514738]

But Canada seemed to have an "extra flavor" to its weakness, said Eric Lascelles, chief economics and rates strategist at TD Securities.

"The Canadian political scene is back in play. House of Commons sits and there is much talk about election risks," he said.

This month, Canada's main opposition Liberals vowed to bring down the minority Conservative government at the first opportunity, arguing they could manage the economy better.

At 7:45 a.m. (1145 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0907 to the U.S. dollar, or 91.68 U.S. cents, down from C$1.0786 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.71 U.S. cents, at Friday's close.

The price of oil CLc1, a key Canadian export, fell to around $68 a barrel, while gold prices fell below $1,000 an ounce. [O/R] [GOL/]

Canadian bond prices were flat across the curve, extending a mixed session overnight, which did not have a "whole lot of tone," said Lascelles. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)