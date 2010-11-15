CANADA FX DEBT-C$ ticks higher, bonds follow U.S. Treasuries

* C$ edges up to 99.14 U.S. cents

* Canadian bond yields follow U.S. Treasuries higher

TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar edged up against the U.S. dollar on Monday, mostly keeping within recent ranges in a quiet start to the week that had investors mostly eyeing external influences.

The currency's range so far in the session was narrower than Friday's, trading between C$1.0083-C$1.0140. At 8:10 a.m. (1310 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$1.0087 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.14 U.S. cents, down from C$1.0091 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.10 U.S. cents, at Friday's close.

"The U.S. dollar is actually making some strides here, but the Canadian dollar is up a little and the story here is that it is still firmly embedded in the range of the last several weeks," said Eric Lascelles, chief Canada macro strategist, at TD Securities.

The Canadian dollar stayed on the sidelines while the U.S. dollar index hit a six-week high, boosted by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields that helps keep yield spreads wide versus government debt yields in other countries, maintaining the appeal of U.S. assets. [ID:nLDE6AE0ZM] [FRX/]

Stock markets, a barometer of risk appetite, were firmer as investors anticipated Ireland would seek help to manage its debts, easing fears about the stability of the euro zone. [MKTS/GLOB]

News that BHP Billiton had officially scrapped its $39 billion bid for Canadian fertilizer giant Potash Corp. had little impact on the Canadian dollar. Ottawa had blocked the proposed takeover of the year earlier in the month, and the Canadian dollar had retreated on assumptions that the bid would not be revived. [ID:nSGE6AD04O] [ID:nN04255002]

A rebound in the price of oil, a key Canadian commodity, was also supportive.

Canadian government bond yields rose in concert with U.S. Treasuries, which advanced after criticism from some U.S. Federal Reserve officials raised doubt about it latest program to buy Treasury bonds.

The two-year bond CA2YT=RR slipped 9 Canadian cents to yield 1.633 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR was down 45 Canadian cents to yield 3.067 percent.

(Reporting by Ka Yan Ng)