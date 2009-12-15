CANADA FX DEBT-C$ sags as euro zone concerns dims risk bid

* C$ lower at C$1.0639 to the U.S. dollar

* Bond prices lower across curve

TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada's currency sank on Tuesday morning as investor thirst for risk waned on generally softer commodity prices and as global equities retreated on concerns about the health of the euro zone's economic recovery.

The euro hit a 2-1/2-month low against the dollar on Tuesday, stung by concerns about the health of euro zone banks, while a slip in German economic sentiment also prompted traders to dump the single currency. [FRX/]

The concerns swirled around a survey of German analyst and investor sentiment, Austria's banking sector and Greece's emergency deficit-cutting plan, pressuring global stocks. [MKTS/GLOB]

"We are seeing a little bit of a risk off trade today," said Doug Porter, deputy chief economist, BMO Capital Markets.

"What we've seen in recent weeks is rippling concerns around the euro area, whether it's sovereign risk concerns or banking concerns. That's a story that doesn't seem to want to go away."

At 7:58 a.m. (1258 GMT), the Canadian unit was at C$1.0639 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.99 U.S. cents, down from Monday's close at C$1.0593 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.40 U.S. cents.

"The other story besides the so-called risk-off is the fact that we've seen oil prices sliding for the better part of two weeks now without stop," he said.

Oil prices eked out slim gains and hovered just below $70 a barrel after falling nine straight days, while gold prices were up lower. [O/R] [GOL/] Both oil and gold are key Canadian exports whose prices often influence the country's currency.

Canadian bond prices were slightly lower across the curve on Tuesday.

"I believe there's just a little bit of catch up," said Porter. "U.S. bond yields got well above those in Canada and I think we're starting to see the Canadian yields move up towards the U.S. levels." (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)