FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ sags vs broadly stronger USD, bonds up
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
June 15, 2009 / 5:27 PM / 8 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ sags vs broadly stronger USD, bonds up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 * C$ at 88.03 U.S. cents
 * Bonds rise on weak equities
 * Canada opposition gives government ultimatum
 (Adds details)
 By Ka Yan Ng
 TORONTO, June 15 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar extended its
decline against the broadly firmer U.S. dollar on Monday,
dragged down by slumping equity markets and commodity prices.
 Market watchers were keeping an eye on Canadian politics as
the opposition leader in Parliament raised the possibility of
fresh elections, but it was mostly a U.S.-dollar story on
Monday.
 The greenback strengthened -- and the Canadian dollar
flagged -- after Russia expressed confidence in the U.S.
currency [ID:nN15349904] and the European Central Bank said
euro-zone banks faced another $283 billion in writedowns.
[ID:nN15135228]
 Weakness in global equities also played a factor in pushing
the Canadian currency lower and bond markets higher. Toronto's
main stock index slumped more than 2 percent.
 "The U.S. dollar is extremely strong across the board
today. A lot of that has been driven by the weaker sentiment
that we've been seeing in equity markets," said George Davis,
chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets.   
 "In turn, commodities are tracking equity markets lower as
well. Given these higher levels of risk aversion, which we
haven't seen in a while, the Canadian dollar is getting hit on
the back of that."
 At 1:00 p.m. (1700 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.1348, or 88.12 U.S. cents, down from Friday's finish at
C$1.1179 to the U.S. dollar, or 89.45 U.S. cents.
 The Liberal Party said it was prepared to bring down the
minority Conservative government unless it received details of
planned improvements to the jobless benefits system. The
opposition could call a non-confidence vote this Friday, and
that could lead to Canada's fourth federal election in just
over five years. [ID:nN15437772]
 "It's just political posturing at this point in time but I
don't think it's going to have an undue effect on the Canadian
dollar," said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange
at National Bank Financial.
 "At this stage in the game I can't see it having a huge
effect on the Canadian dollar."
 Canada is a major oil producer and the currency was also
pressured by a drop in oil prices CLc1 to under $70 a barrel.
Oil was pushed lower as the greenback strengthened.
[ID:nSIN431717]
 BONDS TRACK TREASURIES HIGHER
 Canadian bond prices were higher, tracking the U.S.
Treasury market, which rose on Monday on a flight-to-safety bid
in light of weakening equity markets.
 The benchmark two-year government bond edged up 2 Canadian
cents to C$99.73 to yield 1.393 percent, while the 10-year bond
was up 15 Canadian cents at C$102.15 to yield 3.492 percent. 
 The 30-year bond climbed 40 Canadian cents to C$118.20 to
yield 3.922 percent. The comparable U.S. issue yielded 4.594
percent.
 (Additional reporting by Jennifer Kwan and Frank Pingue;
editing by Frank McGurty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.