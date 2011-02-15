FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar ticks down in tight range
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
February 15, 2011 / 10:11 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar ticks down in tight range

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 * C$ closes down at C$0.9897 vs US$, or $1.0104
 * Bonds little changed across curve
 (Updates to close, adds details, quotes)
 By Claire Sibonney
 TORONTO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar edged a bit
lower against the greenback on Tuesday, tugged down by a
decline in U.S. stocks and slower than expected U.S. retail
sales, but it stayed snugly confined in its recent tight
range.
 Oil prices also exerted a bit of downward pressure on the
currency, pulling back as fears over Middle East unrest eased
and as uncertainty over Chinese monetary policy mounted.
[MKTS/GLOB]
 Oil prices and U.S. stock prices typically have been big
drivers of Canadian dollar movement, but since the start of the
year they have failed to push it much out of its range, and the
market has been hard pressed to find alternative catalysts.
 The currency CAD=D4  on Tuesday moved in the familiar
50-odd basis point range between C$0.9903 versus the U.S.
dollar and C$0.9851.
 "It looks like there's a little bit of risk being taken off
with the uninspiring U.S. numbers that came out," said John
Curran, senior vice president at CanadianForex.
 The data showed growth in sales at U.S. retailers slowed in
January, partly due to harsh winter weather across much of the
country, although the trend continued to support a modest
acceleration in economic growth. [ID:nN15164973]
 "You've still got quite a bit of data to plow through for
the rest of the week, so people may be just hedging their bets
here," Curran said, noting that U.S. inflation figures for
January are out on Thursday and Canadian inflation data for the
same month is due on Friday. On Wednesday, U.S. Federal Open
Market Committee meeting minutes are out.
 The Canadian dollar ended the North American session at
C$0.9897 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0104, down a bit from
C$0.9885 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0116, at Monday's close.
 "The long-term trend is still for Canadian strength,"
Curran said, although warning that the currency will stay
"dead" unless it can push beyond resistance at the year's high
of C$0.9830, or fall through support around C$1.0050, near the
2011 low.
 "USD/CAD just does not want to break out of its recent
ranges," David Watt, senior fixed income and currency
strategist at RBC Captial Markets, said in a note to clients.
He added that Canada's January inflation report "could add some
spice to some bland USD/CAD trading."
 The two-year Canadian government bond CA2YT=RR was off
half a Canadian cent to yield 1.930 percent, while the 10-year
bond CA10YT=RR edged 5 Canadian cents higher to yield 3.481
percent.
 (Editing by Peter Galloway)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.