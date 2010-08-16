FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips on Japan growth, bonds up, eye on stocks
#Canada Dollar Report
August 16, 2010 / 12:24 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips on Japan growth, bonds up, eye on stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

   * C$ slips to 95.94 U.S. cents
 * Bonds rise on global economic uncertainty
 TORONTO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell
against the U.S. currency on Monday, grinding lower after weak
Japanese growth data added to mounting concerns about the
fragile world recovery.
 The weaker-than-expected Japanese second-quarter economic
data caught the market's attention, pushing the safe haven
assets higher and prompting expectations of a soft start to
U.S. equity markets. [ID:nTOE67901S]  [MKTS/GLOB]
 At 8:05 a.m. (1205 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was
at C$1.0423 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.94 U.S. cents, down from
C$1.0415 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.02 U.S. cents, at Friday's
close.
 "All in all, markets are fairly mixed as we head into the
open," said Camilla Sutton, currency strategist at Scotia
Capital.
 "I think equities will be a big driver today. For Canada,
it will certainly be the expectation for global growth going
forward."
 There are no domestic data on Monday, but a few U.S.
reports may help further shape opinion on the health of
Canada's biggest trading partner.
 Investors will eye the New York Federal Reserve Empire
State Manufacturing Survey for August, as well as the National
Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo August housing market
index.
 Canadian government bonds were up, but mostly
underperforming U.S. Treasuries, as the global economy showed
new signs of faltering.
 The two-year bond CA2YT=RR gained 5 Canadian cents to
yield 1.35 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR was up
30 Canadian cents to yield 2.949 percent.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)

