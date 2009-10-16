FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens after tame inflation data
#Canada Dollar Report
October 16, 2009 / 12:28 PM / 8 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens after tame inflation data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 * CPI falls slightly more than expected on year
 * C$ loses ground versus greenback after data
 * Bond prices slightly higher across curve
 By Frank Pingue
 TORONTO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar fell versus the
U.S. currency early on Friday after domestic inflation data did
not alter expectations that the Bank of Canada can keep its
pledge to leave interest rates steady through mid-2010.
 The Canadian unit dropped as low as C$1.0402 to the U.S.
dollar, or 96.14 U.S. cents, compared with C$1.0334 to the U.S.
dollar, or 96.77 U.S. cents, just before the data.
 "It's in part the CPI data but I think there is a broader
move going on here," said Stewart Hall, market strategist at
HSBC Canada. "I'd be leery to lay it all at the feet of CPI
because it looks like you're starting to get a U.S. dollar move
that's maybe related more to (corporate) earnings than CPI."
 The U.S. dollar was broadly stronger on Friday as Bank of
America earnings fell short of expectations, sparking
profit-taking in a range of currencies that earlier hit
multi-month highs against the greenback, as well as equities
and commodities. [USD/]
 By 8:05 a.m. (1205 GMT), the Canadian unit was at C$1.0383
to the U.S. dollar, or 96.31 U.S. cents, down from C$1.0345 to
the U.S. dollar, or 96.67 U.S. cents, at Thursday's close.
 Early on Thursday, the currency had rallied to C$1.0207 to
the U.S. dollar, or 97.97 U.S. cents, which was its highest
level since July 2008.
 The Canadian CPI data showed consumer prices dropped in
September from a year earlier due largely to tumbling gasoline
prices in a mixed report that ruled out any specter of either
prolonged deflation or unruly price pressures. [ID:nN16340697]
 The CPI is expected to permit the Bank of Canada to hold
the line on interest rates next Tuesday and repeat a
conditional pledge that rates will stay unchanged at 0.25
percent through mid-2010.
 Domestic bond prices held higher across the curve.
 (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

