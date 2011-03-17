FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms on oil rally, bonds fall
#Canada Dollar Report
March 17, 2011 / 2:02 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms on oil rally, bonds fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 * C$ builds on overnight gains, hits $1.0145
 * Bonds give ground on profit-taking, more stable stocks
 * G7 ministers to talk, market on intervention watch
 * Canada wholesale trade up 1.5 pct, forecast was 0.6 pct
 By Ka Yan Ng
 TORONTO, March 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar CAD=D4
advanced against the U.S. currency on Thursday morning,
supported by higher oil prices and stronger-than-expected
Canadian wholesale trade data for January.
 Oil, a key driver for the commodity-linked Canadian dollar,
rose by more than $2 a barrel as unrest in Saudi Arabia,
Bahrain and Libya heightened supply disruption concerns. [O/R]
 "I think the Canadian dollar is strengthening on the back
of oil rallying on continued concerns in the Middle East. I
think that's why we're seeing Canada do better," said David
Bradley, director of foreign exchange trading, at Scotia
Capital.
  Impeding the currency's gains was continuing anxiety about
developments in Japan's nuclear crisis. Japanese military
helicopters dumped water to cool an ailing reactor at the
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant on Thursday and a water cannon
was also being used but radiation levels at the plant remained
high [ID:nL3E7EH18S].
  At 9:28 a.m. (1328 GMT), the Canadian dollar was three
ticks shy of its high for the day thus far, trading at C$0.9857
to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0145, adding to steady overnight
gains and up from C$0.9918 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0083, at
Wednesday's close.
 Market focus was squarely on the Japanese yen, which traded
near a record high against the U.S. dollar. It hovered around
levels that traders fear could trigger action by the Japan to
weaken the currency through direct market intervention. [FRX/]
 Market watchers were also on guard for the outcome of a
Group of Seven conference call, where finance ministers and
central bankers will discuss possible steps to calm volatile
financial markets roiled by fears about the crisis in Japan.
[ID:nLDE72F1HC]
  Economic data on Thursday morning helped support the
Canadian dollar. Canadian wholesale trade soared to its highest
level in over three years in January, jumping 1.5 percent in
the month and exceeding the market forecast of a 0.6 percent
gain. Sales were up 5.2 percent on the year. [ID:nN17271262]
 Separately, foreigners invested more in Canadian securities
in January than any month since September 2010, taking
advantage of favorable yields on short-term bonds to add
federal government debt to their portfolios. [ID:nN17119727]
 Canadian government bond prices gave up some of this week's
gains as investors booked profits and world stocks stabilized.
 The two-year Canadian government bond CA2YT=RR fell 12
Canadian cents to yield 1.587 percent, while the 10-year bond
CA10YT=RR shed 15 Canadian cents to yield 3.172 percent.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.