CORRECTED - CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits highest since March 2008

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar hit its highest in nearly three years, spurred by cautious optimism on the U.S. economy from the U.S. Federal Reserve and buoyed by a firm oil price and a positive outlook for global equity markets.

The currency jumped as high as C$0.9816 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0187, its highest since March 2008.

At 8:15 a.m. (1315 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$0.9828 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0175, surpassing the 2011 high reached earlier this month at C$0.9832 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0171. [MKTS/GLOB]

It was also firmer than Wednesday's North American session close at C$0.9849 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0153.

"Although we're at new (dollar/Canada) lows, I'm not sure it's sustainable or if it's going to extend that much," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at TD Securities, but noted a push beyond C$0.98 could open the way to further Canadian dollar strength.

"There's really not that much in terms of technical resistance below these levels."

He said a sustained rally may be helped by significantly higher oil prices, or a renewed widening out in Canada/US short-term rate spreads. But he also cautioned that a stronger Canadian dollar will be noticed by the Bank of Canada.

The Canadian central bank stressed in its January policy-setting that the high-flying Canadian dollar was hampering recovery in the export sector, the backbone of the Canadian economy. [CA/INT]

Canadian bond prices were flat to higher across the curve, taking a cue from U.S. Treasuries. [US/]

The two-year Canadian government bond CA2YT=RR was up 1 Canadian cent to yield 1.938 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR rose 8 Canadian cents to yield 3.493 percent. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)