CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges up guardedly with oil price

* C$ edges up to C$0.9670 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0341

* Bond prices lower as risk sentiment

TORONTO, May 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, buoyed by rising oil prices, while a firmer tone to stock markets pushed bond prices lower.

North American equity futures pointed to a higher open, following a positive session in their overseas counterparts and after stronger-than-expected earnings results from Dell DELL.O helped investors pick up bargains in technology stocks.

At 8:32 a.m. (1232 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$0.9670 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0341, up moderately from Wednesday's North American session finish at C$0.9706 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0303.

Canada's two-year bond CA2YT=RR fell 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.696 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR was off 9 Canadian cents to yield 3.233 percent.

"Risk appetite is a little firmer," said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, pointing to generally stronger commodity prices and the price of oil CLc1, which had edged back above $100 a barrel.

Canada is a major exporter of oil and other commodities and its currency is often influenced by moves in their prices.

Oil had slumped in the past two weeks and the commodity-linked Canadian dollar weakened with it.

The currency may be vulnerable as oil prices are likely to stay volatile on concerns about economic recovery in the United States and unresolved sovereign debt issues in the euro zone. [O/R]

Market watchers will keep an eye on Bank of Canada officials who have speaking engagements on Thursday. Governor Mark Carney will participate in a panel in Washington DC on "Navigating Global Financial Risks".

Timothy Lane, a deputy governor, is speaking in Vancouver at the Canadian Pensions and Benefits Institute on "The Changing Face of Risk in the Global Financial System."

Otherwise, market players expect trading to be quiet ahead of Friday, when Statistics Canada releases inflation data for April and retail sales data for March.

The figures are among the last before the Bank of Canada's next interest rate decision on May 31, when it is expected to stand pat at 1 percent. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by James Dalgleish)