FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ pares some gains after Canadian GDP data
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
June 30, 2011 / 12:46 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ pares some gains after Canadian GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, June 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared some
of its overnight gains but held stronger on Thursday after
Canadian April GDP data came in unchanged. [ID:nSCLUHE7DQ]
 The currency CAD=D4 stood at C$0.9662 to the U.S. dollar,
or $1.0350 shortly after the data. This was up from Wednesday's
North American finish at C$0.9706 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0303, but down from a session high of $0.9648 reached just
before the data was released.
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.