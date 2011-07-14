CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pulls back from 2-month high after Bernanke

* C$ at C$0.9582 to the U.S. dlr, or $1.0436

* Pulls back from session high of C$0.9549 after Fed news

* Bernanke says not ready to offer more easing yet

* U.S. jobs, retail sales data support

By Trish Nixon

TORONTO, July 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared some gains against the U.S. currency on Thursday after touching its highest point in over two months, following fresh comments on monetary policy by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

The Canadian dollar, like the euro, pulled back from session highs after Bernanke said he was not ready to take more monetary easing action yet, noting inflation had picked up since late 2010. [FRX/]

But Canada's currency remained stronger. It earlier receiving a lift from U.S. data that showed jobless claims dropped last weak and retail sales rose slightly. Both reports showed a bit more strength than analysts had expected. [ID:nN1E76D0BM].

"The data this morning ... it's viewed as relatively benign," said Darcy Browne, managing director, capital markets trading at CIBC World Markets.

Stronger U.S. data typically benefits the Canadian dollar, as the United States is Canada's largest export market.

The Canadian dollar had also benefited from the greenback's decline against a range of currencies following a warning from ratings agency Moody's on Wednesday that the U.S. economy's top credit ranking may be in danger. [ID:nLDE76D01W]

At 10:50 a.m. (1450 GMT), the currency CAD=D4 was at C$0.9582 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0436, still up from Wednesday's North American finish at C$0.9597, or $1.0420.

Earlier, it climbed to C$0.9549, or $1.0472, the highest point since May 11.

Canadian bond prices were mostly softer, paring gains after Bernanke spoke.

The five-year bond CA5YT=RR fell 4 cents to yield 2.184 percent, while the 30-year bond CA30YT=RR was off 10 cents, yielding 3.385 percent.

Canadian bonds mostly outperformed U.S. Treasuries, with the Canadian 10-year yield 2 basis points above its U.S. counterpart, compared with 7.2 basis points yesterday. (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)