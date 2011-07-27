FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pulls back from 3-1/2 yr high as US$ recovers
#Canada Dollar Report
July 27, 2011 / 8:49 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pulls back from 3-1/2 yr high as US$ recovers

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 * C$ at C$0.9489 vs US$, or $1.0539
 * US$ rallies despite ongoing debt ceiling uncertainty
 * Bond prices rise, outperform U.S. Treasuries
 By Andrea Hopkins
 TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar eased from
its recent 3 1/2-year high on Wednesday as the battered
greenback rebounded following a sell-off this week, overcoming
anxiety about U.S. debt talks and a possible default.
 The U.S. dollar rallied against major currencies, including
the Canadian dollar, after earlier falling to a record low
against the Swiss franc CHF= and a four-month low against the
yen JPY=.
 Traders said the rebound by the U.S. currency was likely a
short-term correction after the unit dropped quickly this week
as talks aimed at averting a U.S. debt default remained
deadlocked ahead of an Aug. 2 deadline to raise the U.S.
federal debt ceiling. [FRX/]
 "I don't know it's anything more significant than a
short-term correction, because the dollar had been more or less
oversold in the short term," said Darcy Browne, managing
director of capital markets trading at CIBC.
 While the Canadian dollar has attracted more foreign
investors in recent weeks as buyers look for an alternate
safe-haven in commodity-linked currencies, Browne said its
links to the troubled U.S. economy have not been completely
forgotten.
 "The Canadian dollar can strengthen moving forward, I just
think its proximity to the U.S. and the reliance on the U.S. as
a trading partner, and the uncertainty that's being built
around the future of their economy, is more or less dampening
the enthusiasm for the Canadian dollar."
 While tension is increasing in the United States over the
inability of leaders and lawmakers to reach an agreement on
deficit reduction, raising the prospect of a crippling U.S.
debt default, any eventual resolution is expected to vault the
U.S. dollar higher in the short term.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 closed at C$0.9489 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0539, slightly down from the North American
session close on Tuesday of C$0.9428 to the U.S. currency, or
$1.0607.
 "We could get some positive news out of the United States
in the coming week which could probably take us up anywhere
around the C$0.96, C$0.9650 level, where I would fully expect
to see buying of Canadian dollars. That's the level where
foreigners would have interest again," Browne said.
 Data on Wednesday morning that showed U.S. durable goods
orders unexpectedly fell in June did not help the Canadian
currency. For more see [ID:nN1E76Q07T].
 On Tuesday, the Canadian currency CAD=D4 climbed as high
as C$0.9407 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.063, its strongest since
November 2007 when it hit a modern-day high.
 Canadian government bond prices rose as investors fled
falling stock markets.
 The two-year Canadian government bond CA2YT=RR rose 1
Canadian cent to 1.476 percent, while the 10-year bond
CA10YT=RR rose 13 Canadian cents to yield 2.878 percent.
 Canadian bonds outperformed U.S. Treasuries. The Canadian
10-year yield was 10.6 basis points below its U.S. counterpart,
compared with 6.1 basis points below on Tuesday.
 (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

0 : 0
