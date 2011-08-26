FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ trades near week's low point ahead of Fed
#Canada Dollar Report
August 26, 2011 / 1:42 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ trades near week's low point ahead of Fed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 * C$ eases to C$0.9903 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0098
 * Bonds edge higher as risk aversion mounts
 * Bernanke seen stopping short of pledge for QE3
 * U.S. second-quarter growth revised down to 1 pct        
 By Ka Yan Ng
 TORONTO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slid
against the U.S. currency on Friday morning ahead of a
highly-anticipated speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke later in the morning and after data showed the
U.S. economy grew more slowly than expected in the second
quarter.
 The currency fell as low as C$0.9920 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0081, matching its weakest level of the week, shortly after
data showed the U.S. economy grew at annual rate of 1.0 percent
in the quarter, a downward revision of its previous estimate of
1.3 percent. Economists had expected output growth to be
revised down to 1.1 percent.
 Business inventories and exports were less robust, but
consumer spending was revised up.
 Easing oil prices also weighed on the currency.
 "Most are waiting for what Chairman Bernanke will or won't
say. Even though we have had some currency moves, most are
still well within their recent ranges," said Camilla Sutton,
chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital.
 The build-up to Bernanke's speech kept the Canadian
currency locked in a tight range this week.
 At 9:24 a.m. (1324 GMT), the Canadian currency CAD=D4 was
at C$0.9903 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0098, down from C$0.9868
to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0134, at Thursday's close.
 While investors were optimistic that Bernanke, at the
annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, retreat for central bankers,
would signal in his speech that the Fed is committed to take
further measures to support the U.S. economy if necessary, many
expect he is unlikely to signal a fresh bond-buying round.
 His opening remarks at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) will be widely
watched by financial markets hoping for some indication the
U.S. central bank is prepared to step in to support an economic
recovery that could be stalling. [ID:nN1E77O1LR]
 Bernanke is seen stressing that the Fed still has tools to
support the U.S. economy, whose health is critical for Canada.
 Canadian government bond prices gained across the curve as
risk aversion began to rise ahead of Bernanke's speech.
 The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was up 2 Canadian cents to
yield 0.989 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR climbed
28 Canadian cents to yield 2.374 percent.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)

