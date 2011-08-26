CANADA FX DEBT-C$ holds weaker after Bernanke comments

* C$ cuts losses, at C$0.9879, or $1.0122

* Bonds mixed, some optimism found in Bernanke comments

* Bernanke says Fed prepared to use tools to spur growth (Updates with reaction after Bernanke speech)

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar held weaker against the U.S. currency on Friday morning after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, in an eagerly awaited speech, offered no details on stimulus options that could be used to provide further support to the U.S. economy.

Bernanke stopped short of signaling further action to boost growth, but he said the U.S. central bank has "a range of tools" it could use. He also said it was critical for the economy's health to reduce long-term joblessness. [ID:nW1E7JM00N] [ID:nN1E77P0HL]

The Canadian dollar, often referred to as a commodity currency, fell to a one-week low against the greenback at C$0.9923 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0078, shortly after Bernanke's comments, then pared losses. The greenback made greater gains against the Swiss franc and the euro.

"It looks like the commodity bloc is basically taking it in a rather blase fashion," said David Watt, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"I'm actually somewhat surprised that the (U.S.) dollar's rallying because I think he opened the door to more quantitative easing but maybe with regard to the commodity currencies, he hasn't necessarily said he's going to do more and he talked somewhat optimistically about the backdrop."

At 10:52 a.m. (1452 GMT), the Canadian currency CAD=D4 was at C$0.9879 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0122, down from C$0.9868 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0134, at Thursday's close.

Canadian government bond prices were mixed on shades of optimism in Bernanke's speech, which sent some stock market indexes into positive territory.

The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was off 1 Canadian cent to yield 1.003 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR climbed 10 Canadian cents to yield 2.394 percent. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)