CANADA FX DEBT-C$ creeps higher ahead of U.S. data

*C$ at C$0.9776 vs US$, or $1.0229

*Bonds push higher across curve

*Investors await U.S. weekly jobless claims, ISM data

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday morning ahead of U.S. jobless claims and manufacturing data, though gains were limited after disappointing European reports.

"It's just in a fairly tight range, we're basically playing the waiting game," said David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist at TD Securities.

Euro zone manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in almost two years in August, underlining investor concerns about a deteriorating global growth picture. [nL5E7K10NK]

"Everyone is still a little bit concerned overnight with events in Europe and that's probably kept the Canadian dollar slightly subdued," Turk added.

At 8:06 a.m. (1206 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 stood at C$0.9776 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0229, up slightly from Wednesday's North American session close at C$0.9794 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0210.

Tulk said near-term support for the Canadian dollar was around the weekly low of C$0.9830, with resistance at yesterday's low around C$0.9725.

Canadian bond prices pushed higher alongside U.S. Treasuries, with many investors anticipating further signs of weakness in the world's largest economy. [US/]

The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was rose 3 Canadian cents to yield 1.067 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR gained 18 Canadian cents to yield 2.471 percent.