#Canada Dollar Report
October 11, 2011 / 1:22 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steady ahead of Slovak vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  

 * C$ at C$1.0312 vs US$, or 96.97 U.S. cents
 * Bond prices fall across curve
 By Claire Sibonney
 TORONTO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was firmer
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday morning, catching up
from a risk rally on Monday, but gains were limited ahead of a
crucial Slovak vote on changes to the euro zone's rescue fund.
 Most Canadian and U.S. markets were closed on Monday for
holidays as world stocks and commodities rose on a pledge from
Germany and France to come up with a plan by the end of the
month to tackle Greece's debt woes and recapitalize European
banks.
 "There would be a little bit of catching up for sure ... on
the back of better performance from equities," said Darren
Richardson, senior corporate dealer at CanadianForex.
 Data that showed Canadian housing starts rebounded sharply
in September was also supportive. For more see
[ID:nEMS1U9UH8].
 Still, investors were increasingly edgy, awaiting a finely
balanced vote by Slovakia's parliament to ratify an expansion
of the euro zone's rescue fund. [ID:nL5E7LB0V9]
 Slovakia is the last of the 17-member bloc yet to vote on a
deal agreed by the region's leaders in July to boost the size
and powers of the European Financial Stability Facility.
 "This vote has provided a bit of a scare to the market,"
added Richardson.
 At 9:03 a.m. (1303 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 stood
at C$1.0312 against the U.S. dollar, or 96.97 U.S. cents, up
from Friday's North American session close at C$1.0383 to the
U.S. dollar, or 96.31 U.S. cents.
 Bond prices drifted lower across the board, tracking U.S.
Treasuries. The two-year Canadian government bond CA2YT=RR  
dropped 7 Canadian cents to yield 1.002 percent while the
10-year bond CA10YT=RR fell 40 Canadian cents to yield 2.284
percent.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by James Dalgleish)

