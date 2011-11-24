CANADA FX DEBT-Short-covering lifts C$ after steep selloff

* C$ at C$1.0462 to the US$, or 95.58 U.S. cents

* Canada bond prices ease across the curve

* German bond yields hit highest in month

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar recovered slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors took profits on the sharp U.S. dollar rally in the previous session on fears the euro zone crisis was spreading to Germany.

The Canadian dollar also skidded to a seven-week low against the U.S. currency on Wednesday after a weak German bond auction rang alarm bells about Europe's biggest economy.

"(Short covering) was the core story across a lot of currency pairs through Asia and through the London session this morning that we saw profit taking generally on the big (U.S.) dollar rally that came through pretty much in parallel against all the majors yesterday and took dollar/Canada with it," said Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in London.

"We've seen a partial reversal of that today. Again that's carried dollar/Canada with it rather than anything Canadian-dollar specific."

Still, more weakness was expected for riskier assets after German government bond yields hit their highest in nearly a month on Thursday. [MKTS/GLOB]

At 8:46 a.m. (1346 GMT), the Canadian currency CAD=D4 stood at C$1.0462 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.58 U.S. cents, up from Wednesday's North American session close at C$1.0485 against the greenback, or 95.37 U.S. cents.

The Canadian dollar came within striking distance to C$1.05 on Wednesday, a level still seen as support, but remained vulnerable amid thin liquidity due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

"It would be too soon to say the worst is over today particularly as markets are very thin with the U.S. closed and likely to stay that way for the rest of the week," added Cole.

Canadian government bond prices eased across the curve, underperforming rising U.S. Treasuries, pushing benchmark yields to the lowest in seven weeks. [US/]

Canada's two-year bond CA2YT=RR fell 2 Canadian cents to yield 0.904 percent and the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR dropped 18 Canadian cents to yield 2.060 percent. On Wednesday, the 10-year bond hit a low not reached in Bank of Canada records going back to 1951.

(Reporting by Claire Sibonney, editing by W Simon ) ) ((claire.sibonney@reuters.com; +1 416 941 8142; ReutersMessaging: claire.sibonney.reuters.com@reuters.net)) ============================================================== FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES IN BRACKETS: Canadian dollar and bonds report....[CAD/][CA/] TSX market report..........[.TO] Canadian interest rate poll.......... [CA/POLL] Reuters monthly Canadian dollar poll.[CAD/POLL] Reuters G7 quarterly economy poll.......ECONPOLL1 [ECILT/CA] Reuters global stocks poll (Canada)...EQUITYPOLL1 [EPOLL/CA] Weekly economic data poll..............[ECI/CA] Bank of Canada T-bill auction..........[CA/BIL] Bank of Canada securities auctions.....[CA/AUC] Top News: Canada ......[TOP/CAN] Today in Canada.......[CA/DIARY] Global markets report.............[MKTS/GLOB] Foreign exchange........[FRX/] Oil.......[O/R] US Treasuries........... [US/] Gold.....[GOL/] FOR CANADIAN MARKETS DATA, CLICK ON CODES IN BRACKETS: Real-time Canadian economic RICS.......ECONCA Canadian dollar quote............CAD=CAD=D3 Canadian bonds quote..<0#CABMK=> Canadian money market quote.........<0#CAMMKT=> Canada-Treasury spread rates........<CA/SPREAD> Canadian speed guide....CANADA