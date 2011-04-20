CANADA FX- C$ soars to 3-1/2 year high on risk rally

* C$ touches high of C$0.9498, or $1.0529

* Commodities, growth-related currencies surge

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, April 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level since November 2007 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, boosted by renewed demand for carry trades, higher commodity prices and above-forecast inflation in Canada.

The currency CAD=D4 touched a high of C$0.9498 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0529, with traders citing strong demand in the C$0.9500 area, However, talk of option barrier protection at that level existed.

Commodity currencies such as Canada's dollar, and the euro surged as upbeat corporate earnings in the U.S. prompted investors to buy riskier assets amid rising growth expectations. [FRX/]

Gold hit a record above $1,500 an ounce, while prices for oil and copper also rallied. [GOL/] [O/R] [MET/L]

"Today it's all about global rather than domestic factors. Although dollar/Canada is at a new 3 and a half year low, CAD is down against most of the other G10 currencies today," said Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

"When the U.S. dollar is independently weak it tends to take CAD with it on the crosses which is exactly what it's doing today, so really it's a (U.S.) dollar move not a Canadian dollar move."

The move followed gains made in the previous session after data showed Canada's annual inflation rate last month jumped to its highest level since September 2008, putting more pressure on the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates. [ID:nN19274146]

Following the report, a Reuters poll showed a growing number of primary dealers believe the central bank will resume raising interest rates in July. [CA/POLL]

At 7:55 a.m. (1155 GMT), the Canadian dollar stood at C$0.9514 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0511, up from Tuesday's North American finish at C$0.9565 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0455.

Cole said there was little left in the way of U.S. dollar support toward the Canadian dollar's modern-day high of $1.10.

He said the carry trade, a strategy for using lower yielding currencies such the greenback are used to fund higher yielding currencies such as the Australian dollar bonds, was also boosting risk appetite broadly.

