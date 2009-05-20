CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits highest level since early November

TORONTO, May 20 (Reuters) - Canada's currency shot to its highest level in more than six months on Wednesday, lifted by strong oil prices, equities and domestic inflation data that was seen making it less likely that the Bank of Canada will embark on quantitative easing.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 rose to C$1.1474, or 87.15 U.S. cents, its highest level since Nov. 5. On Tuesday, the currency finished at C$1.1563 to the U.S. dollar, or 86.48 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)