8 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ down ahead of Bank of Canada rate announcement
#Canada Dollar Report
October 20, 2009 / 11:38 AM / 8 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ down ahead of Bank of Canada rate announcement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 * C$ down at C$1.0330 to the U.S. dollar
 * Bank of Canada expected to keep rates steady
 * Bond prices up slightly across the curve
 By Frank Pingue
 TORONTO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar was lower
against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday ahead of a Bank of Canada
rate announcement that could ratchet up the rhetoric on the
domestic currency, given its recent surge.
 The Bank of Canada is expected keep interest rates steady
at record lows and tinker with its economic forecasts as it
waits for firmer evidence of the recovery when it makes the
announcement at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT). [ID:nN16310648]
 "Certainly I think the markets are a little bit leery that
the currency is going to get a mention," said Steve Butler,
director of foreign exchange trading at Scotia Capital.
 "Certainly they've expressed in many different ways and
many different times that they are not too thrilled with the
current strength in it."
 The Canadian dollar has rallied as much as 28 percent off
the four-year low it tumbled to in March, hitting C$1.0207 to
the U.S. dollar, or 97.97 U.S. cents, last week.
 At 7:25 a.m. (1125 GMT), the Canadian unit was at C$1.0330
to the U.S. dollar, or 96.80 U.S. cents, down from C$1.0293 to
the U.S. dollar, or 97.15 U.S. cents, at Monday's close.
 Also weighing on the domestic currency ahead of the bank's
announcement was a drop in the price of oil, a key Canadian
export, to below $80 a barrel. [O/R]
 Domestic bond prices were higher across the curve as a
slide in European stocks helped boost demand for lower-risk
government debt.
 (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)

