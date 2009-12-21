CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises in tandem with stocks, oil price

* C$ rises to 94.61 U.S. cents

* Bonds largely flat across curve

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against the U.S. currency on Monday as investors' thirst for risk rose along with global equity markets and oil prices in thin, pre-holiday trading.

European shares rose on Monday, led by banks, while the euro dipped against the dollar on expectations the U.S. economy may recover more quickly than the euro zone economy. [MKTS/GLOB] U.S. stock index futures signaled a higher open. [.N]

There was an upbeat tone for riskier assets, said Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in London.

"The risky currencies generally are having a decent bounce," said Cole.

"Markets have become very, very thin, and you are getting disproportionately large moves for relatively limited news flow as a result of that," he said.

The price of oil CLc1, a key Canadian export, held steady above $73 a barrel, while gold prices were also slightly higher. [O/R] [GOL/]

At 7:45 a.m. (1245 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0570 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.61 U.S. cents, up from Friday's finish at C$1.0660 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.81 U.S. cents.

Canadian bond prices were largely flat across the curve as investors awaited domestic retail sales data for October due on Monday morning. U.S. Treasury debt prices sagged in Europe as investors priced in signs of a likely higher opening for Wall Street. [US/] (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)