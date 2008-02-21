FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 years ago
Canadian dollar ends higher as greenback weakens
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
February 21, 2008 / 10:03 PM / 9 years ago

Canadian dollar ends higher as greenback weakens

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 By Frank Pingue
 TORONTO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar finished a
touch higher versus the U.S. dollar on Thursday, but its rise
was largely a result of the greenback weakening on data that
provided more evidence of a slowing U.S. economy.
 Canadian bond prices followed U.S. Treasuries higher across
the curve as the outlook for a weaker U.S. economy and easier
monetary policy heightened after a weaker-than-expected U.S.
manufacturing report.
 The Canadian dollar closed at C$1.0013 to the U.S. dollar,
or 99.87 U.S. cents, up from C$1.0130 to the U.S. dollar, or
98.72 U.S. cents, at Wednesday's close.
 Canada's economic calendar was bare, leaving its currency
more influenced by events elsewhere.
 Economic data that showed a sharper-than-expected drop in
U.S. mid-Atlantic factory activity this month solidified the
market view that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest
rates by a half-percentage-point at its March meeting.
 It also opened the door to more Canadian dollar gains even
though the price of oil, which often dictates the currency's
direction, backed off the record high hit earlier this week.
 "Even though we are closing a little bit better for the
Canadian dollar, it didn't feel like Canada was really part of
the action today," said Steve Butler, director of foreign
exchange trading at Scotia Capital.
 "It just looked like one of those days where the market
didn't want to know about risk, and with that the U.S. dollar
seemed to be the main currency to suffer today."
 The Canadian dollar has been mostly rangebound for several
weeks now, hovering just around the parity level versus its
U.S. counterpart.
 The rally in oil prices, which hit $101.32 a barrel on
Wednesday, has not had a significant impact on the currency
since high energy prices could crimp global growth and hurt the
Canadian dollar given the nature of Canada's exports.
 Looking ahead, retail trade data for December is due on
Friday and will be watched for any signs of weakness spilling
over into the Canadian economy from the U.S. downturn.
 BONDS RALLY
 With no key domestic data to consider, Canadian bond prices
followed the bigger U.S. Treasury market higher, but their
gains were smaller than those of earlier this week.
 "Some people were quite shocked by how much Canada had
resisted selling off in the past few days, so I think the
impact on the Canadian bond market was somewhat muted as people
gave a little back," said Eric Lascelles, chief economics and
rates strategist at TD Securities.
 The two-year bond rose 8 Canadian cents to C$101.95 to
yield 3.103 percent. The 10-year bond rose 46 Canadian cents to
C$101.02 to yield 3.867 percent.
 The yield spread between the two- and 10-year bond was 76.4
basis points, down from 77.7 basis points at the previous
close.
 The 30-year bond gained 64 Canadian cents to C$113.04 to
yield 4.219 percent. In the United States, the 30-year Treasury
yielded 4.541 percent.
 The three-month when-issued T-bill yielded 3.25 percent,
unchanged from the previous close.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.