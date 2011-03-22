FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ steady after federal budget
#Canada Dollar Report
March 22, 2011 / 8:22 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ steady after federal budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was
steady against the U.S. currency after the country's federal
budget was released, offering a host of treats to opposition
parties in the hope of avoiding an election. [ID:nCFB004022]
 The currency CAD=D4 held around C$0.9800 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0204, little changed from its Monday close of
C$0.9797, or $1.0207.
 Market players are sensitive about the possibility of a
spring election in Canada, and the federal budget, if defeated,
would trigger one. Opposition Liberal and Bloc Quebecois parties have already
said they do not support the budget.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)

