RPT-CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs with commodities, world stocks

(Repeats to remove extraneous word in seventh paragraph)

* C$ up at 93.72 U.S. cents

* Fed, G20 meetings in focus this week

TORONTO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar climbed against the U.S. currency on Tuesday, lifted by rising global stocks and firm commodity prices as investors scooped up asset perceived to be riskier.

World stocks .MIWD00000PUS rose and the greenback fell on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve gets set to start its two-day policy meeting. The Fed is likely to hold rates steady but markets are still eager to know if the central bank will soon unwind some stimulus programs due to a pickup in economic data. [MKTS/GLOB]

"There's a return of risk appetite and with that commodity prices back in favor," said Matthew Strauss, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"If we look across the board oil, gold, base metal prices are up. That is supporting the commodity-based currencies in general."

The price of oil CLc1, a key Canadian export, climbed above $70 a barrel, while gold and base metals prices pushed higher on a weaker U.S. dollar. [O/R] [GOL/] [MET/L]

At 7:31 a.m. (1131 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0670 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.72 U.S. cents, up from Monday's close of C$1.0775 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.81 U.S. cents.

The rise in the Canadian dollar follows a mood of caution that characterized Monday's trading ahead of the Fed meeting and this week's G20 summit.

Most Canadian bond prices were little changed, looking for direction from their U.S. counterparts [US/] where prices were steady ahead of the Fed meeting and the start of a heavy week of U.S. issuance. [ID:nLM687757] (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)