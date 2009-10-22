FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ turns lower as risk appetite fades
#Canada Dollar Report
October 22, 2009 / 11:47 AM / 8 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ turns lower as risk appetite fades

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 * C$ sheds bulk of previous session's gain
 * Market awaits Bank of Canada MPR report
 * Bond prices lower across the curve
 By Frank Pingue
 TORONTO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Canada's currency fell versus
the U.S. dollar on Thursday as traders lost their appetite for
higher-risk currencies ahead of the Bank of Canada Monetary
Policy Report while global stocks fell.
 The sour mood on equity markets was caused by disappointing
corporate results and Chinese data that showed the economy rose
8.9 percent in the third quarter, which fell short of some of
the more optimistic predictions. [ID:nSP452724]
 At 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT), the Bank of Canada will release
it Monetary Policy Report, followed shortly by a news
conference with Governor Mark Carney.
 Earlier this week the central bank left its key interest
rate steady at a record low 0.25 percent and warned that a
strong domestic currency was undermining economic recovery.
 "The Bank of Canada's Monetary Policy Report is likely to
reaffirm that the Canadian dollar is a significant headwind for
the recovery," said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO
Capital Markets. "And shaky global equity markets have people
piling into the greenback again."
 At 7:35 a.m. (1135 GMT), the Canadian unit was at C$1.0500
to the U.S. dollar, or 95.24 U.S. cents, down from C$1.0460 to
the U.S. dollar, or 95.60 U.S. cents, at Wednesday's close.
 Domestic bond prices were lower across the curve, mirroring
the move in the bigger U.S. Treasury market where investors
awaited details of next week's debt supply.
 (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)

