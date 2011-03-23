FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weaker on global worries, election in focus
#Canada Dollar Report
March 23, 2011 / 12:59 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weaker on global worries, election in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read




 * C$ weakens to C$0.9816, or $1.0187



 * Bond prices higher across the curve



 * Global economic outlook, geopolitical concerns weigh



 * Federal election in spotlight, but little impact seen



 By Solarina Ho



 TORONTO, March 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against the U.S. currency on Wednesday as concerns over the
global economic outlook, the volatile oil market and worries
over the situation in Japan overshadowed a likely Canadian
election following the rejection of a federal budget.



 The minority Conservative government promised to cut
Canada's deficit by a quarter this year and return to surplus
by 2015, but the three opposition parties said they would vote
against the budget plan, a move that will trigger the country's
fourth federal election in less than seven years.
[ID:nN22192715]



 "I don't think it'll really have much market impact," said
David Watt, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets,
noting the debate over surpluses.



 "We've got a number of countries in the EU periphery on the
cusp of wrenching austerity program...Fact of the matter is,
we're in much better shape than many other nations...an
election is not going to upset that backdrop."



 Overseas, the euro weakened broadly ahead of a crucial vote
in Portugal that could bring down the government. The country's
political and financial crisis reminded investors of the
seriousness of the euro zone's debt crisis. [FRX/]



 Continued tensions in Libya and the Middle East, the UK
budget and wariness over the possibility Japan could intervene
on the yen were other factors weighing on traders.



 Oil held onto gains on fears that unrest in the Middle East
and North Africa could spill over into neighboring oil rich
countries. Stronger oil has typically been a boon for the
commodity-linked Canadian dollar, but concerns over the impact
of high-flying prices on the global economic recovery are also
coming into play. [O/R]



 "A number of these risks suggests that a degree of caution
is in markets," said Watt.



 At 8:18 a.m. (1218 GMT), the currency CAD=D4 stood at
C$0.9816 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0187, down from Tuesday's
North American finish of C$0.9799 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0205.



 Jack Spitz, the managing director of foreign exchange at
National Bank Financial Group expected the Canadian dollar to
trade within the C$0.9765 to C$0.9855 range.



 Safe-haven bids drove Canadian bond prices higher, tracking
Treasury prices south of the border. Investors also expressed
concerned over the cost of post-earthquake reconstruction and
the spread of radiation in Japan. [US/]



 "In general, when the environment is somewhat cautious you
are going to see people more eager to be in bonds than other
asset classes," said Watt.



 The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was up 1.5 Canadian cents to
yield 1.662 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR added 4
Canadian cents to yield 3.181 percent.
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)






















































