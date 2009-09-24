CANADA FX DEBT-C$ eases ahead of G20, oil, stocks eyed

* C$ at 92.88 U.S. cents

TORONTO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar eased against the U.S. currency on Thursday in cautious trade ahead of the Group of 20 summit, with weaker oil prices and volatile equity markets expected to make for choppy trading.

The spotlight is on the Group of 20 nations meeting on Thursday in Pittsburgh. Among major issues expected to be discussed will be the need to examine strategies for withdrawing economic stimulus measures as well as global imbalances. [ID:nLH78576]

At 9:40 a.m. (1440 GMT), the Canadian currency was at C$1.0767 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.88 U.S. cents, down from C$1.0751 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.01 U.S. cents, at Wednesday's close.

"It will really be a mix of reaction to equity markets, commodity markets. The markets will be very keen to understand what the G20 has got to say about global imbalances," said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at National Bank Financial.

The price of oil extended the previous session's decline, falling below $68 a barrel, while North American stocks opened mildly higher. The Canadian dollar often tracks the direction of equity and resource prices as a reflection of risk appetite.

The Canadian dollar is expected by many analysts to be choppy but within a well-defined range until it can sustain a break beyond the high last week at C$1.0591, or weaken beyond C$1.11, the mid-July low.

BONDS MIXED

Canadian bond prices were mixed on Thursday, with short-dated issues lower and long-dated issues edging up as investors absorbed lower-than-expected U.S. weekly jobless claims data and ahead of a U.S. auction of $29 billion of seven-year notes.

The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was off 3 Canadian cents at C$99.45 to yield 1.290 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR rose 3 Canadian cents to C$102.78 to yield 3.409 percent. The 30-year bond CA30YT=RR gained 10 Canadian cents to C$118.10 to yield 3.922 percent.

Canadian bonds mostly outperformed their U.S. counterparts, except in the two-year maturity. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)