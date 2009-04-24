CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises as risk appetite returns

* C$ rises to 82.41 U.S. cents

* Bond prices lower as equities climb

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, April 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose on Friday as climbing global equities underpinned a return of risk appetite, adding to momentum seen on Thursday after the Bank of Canada said saw no immediate need for money expansion.

World stocks .MIWDOOOOOPUS rose on Friday, helped in part by better-than-foreseen results from Ford Motor Co (F.N) and a rosy corporate sentiment survey from Germany. [MKTS/GLOB]

"It might be a good day for the currency given that risk aversion has come back a little bit," said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.

Guatieri added that the currency also gained momentum following a report on Thursday by the Bank of Canada that surprised markets with a go-slow approach to injecting additional stimulus through unconventional measures.

The bank provided an outline on how it might go about boosting the money supply by purchasing financial assets, also known as quantitative easing, and credit easing, which involves help for targeted private-sector credit markets.

It said it needed to be prudent and would not be taking any such steps immediately, signaling it would not go down that road before June, if at all. [ID:nN23255456] [ID:nN23361342]

The framework followed the central bank's decision on Tuesday to cut interest rates 25 basis points to 0.25 percent, and pledge to keep the rate at 0.25 percent until mid-2010.

"It's continued positive reaction to the (Monetary Policy Report) and the bank's lack of a commitment to inject further stimulus into the economy beyond what it did on Tuesday, unless economic conditions deteriorate further," said Guatieri.

At 9:11 a.m. (1311 GMT), the currency was at C$1.2135 to the U.S. dollar, or 82.41 U.S. cents, up from Thursday's finish at C$1.2238 to the U.S. dollar, or 81.71 U.S. cents.

As in recent sessions, the currency is expected to follow equity markets throughout the day and track oil prices CLc1, a key Canadian export. Oil climbed above $50 a barrel on Friday, helped by stronger stock markets and a weaker U.S. dollar. [ID:nSP416073]

Bond Prices Lower

With no major domestic economic data, bond prices were lower as money flowed to equity markets and as U.S. Treasuries slipped on Friday on looming supply next week. [ID:nN24322209]

"It's unwinding of risk aversion amid optimism that the economy is improving," said Guatieri.

Prices were also lower after disappointment that the central bank's report provided no commitments to buy anything.

The two-year Canada bond was little changed, up 1 Canadian cent at C$100.55 to yield 0.984 percent, while the 10-year bond slipped 18 Canadian cents to C$106.32 to yield 3.019 percent.

The 30-year bond retreated 40 Canadian cents to C$121.15 to yield 3.773 percent. In the United States, the 30-year Treasury yielded 3.8478 percent. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)