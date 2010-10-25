CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms as greenback falls, bonds mixed

* C$ rises, ends at 98.01 U.S. cents in light trade

TORONTO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a one-week high against a falling greenback on Monday, supported by a broad move toward risker assets as commodity and equity markets also rose.

Canada's currency held firm all session as a lack of a concrete currency agreement at the end of a Group of 20 finance ministers meeting in South Korea on the weekend flashed a green light to markets to keep selling the greenback ahead of next week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy announcement.

The market expects the Fed to ease monetary policy through quantitative easing, or printing money to buy market assets.

The weakness in the U.S. dollar translated into firmer commodity prices, which typically benefit the Canadian dollar because Canada is a net exporter of key resources.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 ended at C$1.0203 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.01 U.S. cents, up from C$1.0269 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.38 U.S. cents, at Friday's close.

"I think we'll just bat around off the moves in equities and the (U.S.) dollar," said David Bradley, director of foreign exchange trading at Scotia Capital.

"We're trapped in this C$1.0150-C$1.0250 range for the time being. Unless we get a bit of a breakout in the (U.S.) dollar and stocks, then I don't see us moving out of this range for a day or two."

Liquidity in the Canadian dollar following the G20 meeting gave the market a holiday-like feel, he said, and he did not rule out a retest of parity against the U.S. dollar in the short term.

G20 finance ministers pledged on Saturday to move towards market-determined exchange rates and to commit to a full range of policies to reduce excessive external imbalances. But no major policy initiatives emerged and the United States failed in an attempt to push China to take steps to shrink its trade surplus. [ID:nSGE69O00S] [FRX/]

"We were left with a lot of a comforting words as opposed to specific details. The market can move beyond that and focus in on next week's (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting as well as the election in the U.S.," said David Tulk, senior macro strategist at TD Securities.

"We're back to this pro-(quantitative easing) trade today where everything is stronger but the U.S. dollar."

Canada's data calendar is empty until Friday when Statistics Canada releases August figures for GDP as well as producer price data for September.

But market participants expected trading would be fairly light all week ahead of the Nov. 2-3 meeting of the Feds's FOMC.

"People in the market have been looking forward to this FOMC meeting for a good number of months now. Waiting is the hardest part," Tulk said.

"It would take a lot to actually divert the market's attention in the intermediate days between now and the FOMC."

The policy-setting arm of the U.S. central bank is widely expected to announce another round of asset purchasing to help the anemic U.S. economy.

Canadian government bonds prices were narrowly mixed, tugged by firming stock indexes and anticipation of further stimulus from the Fed.

The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was unchanged to yield 1.391 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR was off 4 Canadian cents to yield 2.747 percent. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)