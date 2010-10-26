CANADA FX DEBT-C$ sinks as U.S. dollar rises

* C$ lower at 97.59 U.S. cents

* Bond prices lower across curve

* Market awaits commentary from Canadian central bankers

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar retreated against a firmer greenback on Tuesday as investors turned wary on uncertainty about the extent of further quantitative easing measures the U.S. Federal Reserve may announce next week.

That uncertainty also weakened global stocks, and U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open. [FRX/] [MKTS/GLOB]

The reaction underscores how important the prospect of more Fed asset-buying has become to financial markets. The market expects the Fed to ease monetary policy through quantitative easing, or printing money to buy securities.

"It's (the Canadian dollar) getting dragged around by the nose on general U.S. dollar sentiment," said John Curran, senior vice president at CanadianForex, a commercial foreign exchange dealing firm.

"The risk remains that the U.S. dollar strengthens into next week's U.S. election and (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting as the market locks in profits from long standing U.S. dolalr short positions," he added.

At 8:55 a.m. (1255 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$1.0247 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.59 U.S. cents, down from Monday's finish at C$1.0203 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.01 U.S. cents.

The price of oil, a key Canadian export, was slightly lower at around $82 a barrel, while gold and copper were also weaker. [O/R] [GOL/] [MET/L]

Curran said a key focal point will be comments by Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney and Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem as they testify to the Standing Committee on Finance later in the day. The two central bankers are likely to focus on the projections outlined in their dovish Monetary Policy Report released last week.

Canadian government bonds prices were lower across the curve with the two-year bond CA2YT=RR down 4 Canadian cents to yield 1.408 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR was off 26 Canadian cents to yield 2.775 percent. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)