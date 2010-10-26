CANADA FX DEBT-C$ stumbles as greenback gains broadly

* C$ ends at 97.64 U.S. cents

* Bond prices lower across curve

* Bank of Canada repeats caution over future rate hikes (Updates to close, adds quote)

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slouched as the greenback rallied back from recent losses on Tuesday, with the U.S. currency benefiting from uncertainty about how far the U.S. Federal Reserve will go to ease monetary policy next week.

Moves in the Canadian dollar were largely driven by strength in the U.S. currency, which rose as the euro failed to hold above the $1.400 level, leaving investors wary of betting against the greenback before U.S. gross domestic product figures are released on Friday and ahead of meetings of the U.S. Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) next week. [FRX/]

"The market is trying to push the euro/dollar through $1.41 and didn't succeed. Now, ahead of the GDP on Friday -- in the U.S. specifically -- and the FOMC next week, we're seeing a bit of profit-taking after the huge sell-off in the U.S. dollar," said Matthew Strauss, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Market.

He pointed to uncertainty around the magnitude of easing that might be undertaken by the Fed. The market expects the Fed to loosen monetary policy through quantitative easing, or printing money to buy assets. [FRX/] [MKTS/GLOB]

"In the U.S., it's not a question of whether they would announce quantitative easing, but rather the magnitude of the announcement. It seems increasingly likely that they would go for a piecemeal approach," Strauss said.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 finished at C$1.0242 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.64 U.S. cents, down from Monday's close of C$1.0203 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.01 U.S. cents.

Also in focus was testimony by the Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney and Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem, both speaking to a parliamentary committee on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bank of Canada's opening statement was "basically a rehash of the MPR (Monetary Policy Report)," said David Tulk, senior macro strategist at TD Securities.

The bank issued its MPR last week, and Tuesday's statement repeated that it would would have to carefully consider any further rate hikes, given the uneven global recovery, a weak U.S. outlook and expected curbs on Canadian growth. [ID:N26152874] For highlights of the testimony, please see: [ID:nN26159745]

Analysts said it was unlikely the central bank would offer fresh insight on monetary policy after announcing last week it would hold rates steady at 1.0 percent.

BONDS LOWER

Canadian government bonds prices were lower across the curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries, which were hit by new debt supply. [US/]

Market observers said the market was also positioning ahead of the Fed meeting next week at which the central bank is expected to say it will buy sizable amounts of assets to try to revive economic growth.

"It's being dragged along with the United States and this is positioning ahead of quantitative easing in that the markets got ahead of themselves," said David Tulk, senior macro strategist at TD Securities.

"Markets do overshoot so they're taking back some of the gains seen previously."

The two-year bond CA2YT=RR fell 9 Canadian cents to yield 1.432 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR was off 62 Canadian cents to yield 2.817 percent. (Editing by Peter Galloway)