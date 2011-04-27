FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares some losses after Fed; NDP support eyed
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
April 27, 2011 / 6:19 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares some losses after Fed; NDP support eyed

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

   * C$ at C$0.9542, or $1.0480, still off Tuesday's finish
 * Fed signals no rush to scale back US economic support
 * Markets wary as NDP surges to second place in polls
 * Three-year bond auction meets with solid demand
 By Solarina Ho
 TORONTO, April 27 (Reuters) - Canada's currency recovered
some losses against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve said it would keep rates exceptionally low for
an extended period.
 The Federal Open Market Committee said it planned to
complete its $600 billion bond buying program in June as
scheduled. It also noted that the economy was recovering at a
moderate pace, despite some headwinds. [ID:nN26291565]
 The overall statement was in line with expectations. The
market will be keen to dissect comments from Fed chairman Ben
Bernanke at 2:15 p.m. ET (1815 GMT) for further clues to the
monetary policy plans in the U.S.
 "If anything, the (FOMC) comments sounded slightly softer
on the economy and there's no reason to think the Fed's moving
anytime soon on interest rates. Canada's done a little bit
better since then, but really that not outside what we've seen
in other currencies as well," said Shane Enright, executive
director, foreign exchange sales at CIBC.
 "The market positioning is certainly short-U.S. dollar, not
only against Canada, but across all the currencies right now."
 The U.S. central bank is lagging other countries in
tightening its monetary policy. The European Central Bank and
China have both taken steps to cool their economies and the
Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise interest rates as
early as this summer. [CA/POLL]
 The U.S. reluctance to take a more hawkish stance has
undercut the U.S. dollar, which slid to a three-year low
against a broad basket of currencies on Wednesday. [FRX/]
 At 2:10 p.m. (1810 GMT), the Canadian dollarCAD=D4 stood
at C$0.9532 the U.S. dollar, or $1.0491, from C$0.9562, or
$1.0458 just prior to the statement.
 The Canadian dollar was still lower than Tuesday's North
American finish of C$0.9518.
 One headwind for the Canadian dollar is uncertainty over
the May 2 election, with support for the left-leaning New
Democrats surging. [ID:N29210714]
 Big gains for the party could trigger a knee-jerk drop in
the currency and Canadian equity markets as investors fret
about NDP plans to raise corporate taxes, spend more and redo
energy policy. [ID:nN27126329]
 The prospect of an NDP-led minority government is a
negative for the Canadian dollar given the view that the party
is less business friendly and less focused on austerity, said
Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia
Capital.
 "It's not something that brings dollar/Canada to C$1.05,
it's something that weighs and has Canada underperform some of
the crosses," she said.
 BOND AUCTION DECENT
 Canadian bond prices were weaker after the FOMC statement.
 "We've seen a bit of an unwind of the rally yesterday.
Yields have bounced back in Canada and the U.S. The Fed was a
bit of a non-event," said Kam Bath, fixed income strategist at
RBC Capital Markets.
 The two-year bond CA2YT=RR, which is especially sensitive
to policy moves by the Bank of Canada, was down 6.5 Canadian
cents to yield 1.773 percent, while the 10-year bond
CA10YT=RR lost 39 Canadian cents to yield 3.237 percent.
 Canada's sale of three-year government bonds on Wednesday
met with solid demand.
 "It was a decent auction, considering the situation --
coming half an hour before the FOMC," said Bath.
 "It's second time the bank has auctioned an August maturity
bond, so there was some trepidation around that, but just given
how well the two-year August maturity went, this was in line
with that."
 The C$3 billion auction produced an average yield of 2.251
percent, a higher yield than the last three-year auction in
March. [CA/AUC]
 There were more than C$7.3 billion in bids from primary
dealers, producing a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.448. The ratio, a
measure of investor demand, was slightly lower than the March
three-year auction, but nearly on par with previous auctions in
February in December.
 (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.