CANADA FX DEBT-C$ lower as US consumer confidence weighs

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, July 28 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar pulled back from a near 10-month high against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, tugged lower by weak oil prices and retreating equites after a disappointing reading of U.S. consumer confidence.

The currency fell back after racing as high as C$1.0750 to the U.S. dollar overnight, or 93.02 U.S. cents, its highest level since Oct. 3.

The currency fell with mostly weaker North American stocks after U.S. consumer confidence declined more than anticipated in July, while some quarterly results and forecasts sparked worries about the strength of the recovery.[ID:nN28130084]

"The disappointment with the U.S. consumer confidence numbers subsequently saw equity markets sell off and generally risk appetite fade back," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at TD Securities.

The Canadian currency finished at C$1.0831 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.33 U.S. cents, snapping four sessions of gains and down from C$1.0811 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.50 U.S. cents, at Monday's close.

Weak oil and metals prices also helped to tug the currency lower. Oil prices CLc1 settled lower at $67.23 a barrel, dragged down by the consumer confidence data. [ID:nSP262574]

"Over the last two weeks, we've seen a tremendous move in the Canadian dollar higher so I think a part of it is just a natural give back," said Camilla Sutton, currency strategist at Scotia Capital.

But the underlying trend is still in the Canadian dollar's favour, added Osborne.

"I wouldn't be overly concerned about a modest correction in the currency," he said.

The Canadian dollar is up about 20 percent since falling to a four-year low in March.

BONDS FLAT TO HIGHER

Canadian bond prices, with no domestic economic data to consider until later in the week, mostly followed the U.S. Treasury market higher where longer-dated debt prices rose as money flowed out of assets seen as risky. [ID:nN28519484]

The two-year Canada bond ticked 6 Canadian cents higher to C$99.87 to yield 1.324 percent, while the 10-year bond climbed 10 Canadian cents to C$101.50 to yield 3.567 percent.

The 30-year bond rose 45 Canadian cents to C$115.75 to yield 4.051 percent. In the United States, the 30-year Treasury yielded 4.5581 percent.

Canadian bonds performance versus U.S. Treasuries was mixed across the curve. The Canadian 30-year bond was 51 basis points below the U.S. 30-year yield, compared with about 55 basis points below on Monday. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan)