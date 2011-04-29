FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ up slightly but election uncertainty weighs
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
April 29, 2011 / 12:31 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ up slightly but election uncertainty weighs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read




 * C$ rises to C$0.9491 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0536,



 * Markets eye rising NDP in election campaign



 By Claire Sibonney



 TORONTO, April 29 (Reuters) -  The Canadian dollar firmed
slightly against a broadly weakened U.S. dollar on Friday
morning but stayed locked in a tight range over an uncertain
political climate heading into the May 2 election.



 The federal election has created headwinds for the currency
in recent days as support for the left-leaning New Democrats
unexpectedly surged.



 Canada's ruling Conservative Party is still leading the
campaign but only by a few points, according to a poll released
on Friday. [ID:nN29143540]



 Investors were also awaiting monthly growth figures due at
8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), but the focus is clearly on Monday's
election, and overseas trading was quiet with volumes crimped
by a holiday in Britain for the royal wedding.



 "The only thing I think is going to be market moving is the
election on Monday night. I think the NDP can play a spoiler
role in the Canadian dollar rally," said Firas Askari, head of
foreign exchange trading at BMO Capital Markets.



 "If they are the official opposition, then I think people
will take some Canadian dollar bets off the table."



 At 8:11 a.m. (1211 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 stood
at C$0.9491 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0536, up from Thursday's
North American finished at C$0.9510 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0515.



 The U.S. dollar stayed under heavy pressure on expectations
U.S. monetary policy will stay loose, while stocks paused for
breath and a strong commodities rally tailed off. [MKTS/GLOB]



 However, Askari said he didn't expect the Canadian dollar
to meaningfully join in the U.S. dollar selloff -- and break
through C$0.9450 -- until the election is over.
  (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)


















































0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below
    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.
    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.