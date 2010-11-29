CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges lower as risk appetite fades

* C$ dips to 97.97 U.S. cents

* Bonds little changed

TORONTO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was slightly lower against the U.S. dollar on Monday morning as a rescue package for Irelend agreed to on the weekend failed to lift risk appetite for very long.

European Union finance ministers endorsed an 85 billion-euro loan package on Sunday to help Dublin cover bad bank debts and bridge a huge budget deficit. [ID:nTOPNOW6]

The news spurred some willingness for risk, helping to push the Canadian dollar as high as C$1.0147 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.55 U.S. cents.

But it was about flat by the time the North American session got underway, as European stocks were lower in choppy trading and North American stock index futures indicated a fall to start the new trading week as euro zone worries persisted.

"Sentiment started deteriorating in the European session with the market once again focusing on the countries that might still need financial assistance going forward," said Matthew Strauss, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

At 8:10 a.m. (1310 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$1.0207 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.97 U.S. cents, down from C$1.0200 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.04 U.S. cents, at Friday's close.

Strauss said the Canadian dollar may have a quiet session but remain under pressure ahead of this week's heavy slate of key data, which includes growth data for September and the third quarter, as well as November employment data. ECONCA [ID:nN26127869] [ID:nN26125524]

The data will be used to help determine the Bank of Canada monetary policy path, although it is unlikely to sway opinion about the central bank's Dec. 7 rate announcement.

Markets are pricing in roughly a 94 percent chance of no change in benchmark rates then, according to a Reuters calculation of yields on overnight index swaps, which reflect expectations for the policy rate. BOCWATCH

The Bank of Canada recently said it would have to consider any further rate hikes carefully given the patchy global recovery and expected curbs on Canadian growth. For more details, please see: [ID:nN27276109] [CA/POLL]

Canadian government bonds were little changed across the curve on Monday, a muted reaction following the Irish bailout news.

The two-year government of Canada bond CA2YT=RR dipped 1 Canadian cent to yield 1.673 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR fell 13 Canadian cents to yield 3.130 percent.

(Reporting by Ka Yan Ng,Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )