CANADA FX DEBT-C$ softer after GDP data

TORONTO, June 30 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar sagged against the U.S. currency on Wednesday morning after domestic data showed the economy unexpectedly stalled in April on a slide in retail sales.

At 8:57 a.m. (1257 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$1.0557 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.72 U.S. cents, slightly below Tuesday's finish at C$1.0553 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.76 U.S. cents.

Statistics Canada said real gross domestic product stayed flat in the month after seven straight months of expansion, disappointing market expectations of 0.2 percent growth. [ID:nN30434455]

The currency switched tracks after the domestic data. Earlier, it rose on firm oil prices and as global equity markets recovered after a tender eased investors' jitters about bank funding in the euro zone. [ID:nLDE65T0VB]

Canadian government bond prices were slightly higher Wednesday. The two-year government bond CA2YT=RR climbed 10 Canadian cents to yield 1.353 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR edged 9 Canadian cents higher to yield 3.081 percent. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)