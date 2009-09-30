CANADA FX DEBT-C$ higher as oil, equities climb

* Canadian dollar at 93.15 U.S. cents

* Investors await domestic, U.S. economic data

TORONTO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against the U.S. currency on Wednesday morning, boosted by equity and commodity prices as investors bid up assets perceived to be riskier amid optimism about economic recovery.

Equity strength, a key gauge of investor risk sentiment in recent months, set a rosy tone for the currency. European shares look set to finish the quarter with their best performance in nearly a decade [MKTS/GLOB], while U.S. stock index futures signaled a strong open. [.N]

The price of oil CLc1, a key Canadian export, rose toward $68 a barrel as the greenback fell against major currencies [O/R] [FRX/], while gold prices shot above $1,000 an ounce. [GOL/]

"Commodity currencies are outperforming," said Jean-Philippe Blais, vice president foreign exchange products at BMO Capital Markets.

At 7:46 a.m. (1146 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0735 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.15 U.S. cents, up from Tuesday's finish at C$1.0855 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.12 U.S. cents.

Investors will eye Canadian gross domestic product data for July, as well as producer and raw materials prices data for August.

Investors will also focus on a string of data releases in the U.S. including reports on private-sector employment, as well as revised GDP data for the second quarter.

"People are looking to see any number indicating that we're well on our way into recovery phase," said Blais.

Canadian bonds were lower across the curve, following the U.S. Treasury market where prices fell on Wednesday, pressured by climbing equities ahead of the data releases. [ID:nLU86002] (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)