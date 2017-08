TORONTO, July 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared gains but held stronger against the U.S. currency on Friday after data showing U.S. inflation fell and Canadian manufacturing sales dropped more than expected.

At 8:37 a.m (12:37 GMT), the Canadian dollar traded at C$0.9596 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0421, compared with Wednesdays North American finish of C$0.9610, or $1.0406. (Reporting by Trish Nixon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)