6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ hits 2 month high after rate announcement
#Canada Dollar Report
July 19, 2011 / 1:17 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ hits 2 month high after rate announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, July 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday to its highest
level in more than two months after the Bank of Canada held its
key interest rate steady, but hinted more firmly than before
that it would resume hiking soon. [ID:nBCLJIE704]
 The currency CAD=D4 rose as high as C$0.9515 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0510, up from C$0.9551 to the U.S. dollar just
before the rate decision and Monday's North American session
close at C$0.9589, or $1.0429. It hit its highest level since
May 11.
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

