CANADA FX-C$ hits 2 month high after rate announcement

TORONTO, July 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday to its highest level in more than two months after the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady, but hinted more firmly than before that it would resume hiking soon. [ID:nBCLJIE704]

The currency CAD=D4 rose as high as C$0.9515 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0510, up from C$0.9551 to the U.S. dollar just before the rate decision and Monday's North American session close at C$0.9589, or $1.0429. It hit its highest level since May 11. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)