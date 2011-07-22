FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ pares losses after Canada May retail sales
#Canada Dollar Report
July 22, 2011 / 12:47 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ pares losses after Canada May retail sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, July 22 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar trimmed losses
against the U.S. currency on Friday after Canadian retail sales
grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.1 percent in May from April.
 The currency CAD=D4 pared losses by about 20 ticks to
C$0.9467 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0563, immediately following
the retail sales data. It was still lower than Thursday's North
American finish of C$0.9454 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0578.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

