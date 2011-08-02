FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX-C$ hits session low on U.S. consumer data
#Canada Dollar Report
August 2, 2011 / 12:47 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ hits session low on U.S. consumer data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* C$ sinks to $0.9619 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0396

* U.S. consumer spending falls unexpectedly

TORONTO, Aug. 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slipped to its weakest since July 18 on Tuesday after U.S. data showed consumer spending fell in June, an unexpected decline that suggested the economic growth of Canada's largest trading partner could be subdued in the third quarter.

The Canadian currency fell to $0.9619 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0396. It closed at C$0.9555 on Friday. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

