CANADA FX-DEBT-C$ jumps to session high after U.S. jobs data

TORONTO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar rallied to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Friday, after data showed U.S. job growth accelerated more than expected in July, easing fears the economy was sliding into a fresh recession.

For story see [ID:nOAT004847].

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 rose as high as C$0.9756 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0250, up from C$0.9810, or $1.0194 immediately before the U.S. payrolls release.

The currency was already on slightly firmer ground after Canadian employment data released earlier in the morning, which showed the domestic jobless rate in July dropped to its lowest since December 2008. [ID:nN1E77404O] (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by James Dalgleish)