CANADA FX DEBT-C$ stays soft after weak Canadian data

TORONTO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar remained weaker against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday morning, after data showed Canadian producer prices fell in July and the domestic current account deficit widened in the second quarter.

After the reports, the Canadian dollar traded around C$0.9795 to the greenback, or $1.0209, a couple basis points weaker than where the currency stood immediately before the data. On Monday, the Canadian dollar closed at C$0.9771 to U.S. dollar, or $1.0234. ( Reporting by Claire Sibonney, Editing by W Simon )