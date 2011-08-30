FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ stays soft after weak Canadian data
#Canada Dollar Report
August 30, 2011 / 12:43 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ stays soft after weak Canadian data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar remained weaker against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday morning, after data showed Canadian producer prices fell in July and the domestic current account deficit widened in the second quarter.

After the reports, the Canadian dollar traded around C$0.9795 to the greenback, or $1.0209, a couple basis points weaker than where the currency stood immediately before the data. On Monday, the Canadian dollar closed at C$0.9771 to U.S. dollar, or $1.0234. ( Reporting by Claire Sibonney, Editing by W Simon )

