CANADA FX-C$ extends losses, hits 1-week low on US job data

TORONTO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended losses against the U.S. currency on Thursday, falling to a one-week low, after closely tracked U.S. payrolls data came in below expectations, reigniting fears about global growth.

At 9:41 a.m. (1337 GMT) the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$0.9846 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0156, the weakest level since last Friday and down from Thursday's North American session close at C$0.9755 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0251. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)