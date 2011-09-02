FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ extends losses, hits 1-week low on US job data
#Canada Dollar Report
September 2, 2011 / 1:48 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ extends losses, hits 1-week low on US job data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended losses against the U.S. currency on Thursday, falling to a one-week low, after closely tracked U.S. payrolls data came in below expectations, reigniting fears about global growth.

At 9:41 a.m. (1337 GMT) the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$0.9846 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0156, the weakest level since last Friday and down from Thursday's North American session close at C$0.9755 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0251. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

