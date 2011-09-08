FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ firms slightly after Canada, U.S. data
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
September 8, 2011 / 12:42 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ firms slightly after Canada, U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after U.S. jobless claims rose unexpectedly and Canadian trade and housing data came in mostly stronger than expected.

The Canadian currency CAD=D4 strengthened briefly to C$0.9840 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0162, before easing back to a pre-data value of C$0.9853, or $1.0149. That was nearly unchanged from Wednesday's North American close of C$0.9855 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0147. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.