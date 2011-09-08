CANADA FX-C$ firms slightly after Canada, U.S. data

TORONTO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after U.S. jobless claims rose unexpectedly and Canadian trade and housing data came in mostly stronger than expected.

The Canadian currency CAD=D4 strengthened briefly to C$0.9840 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0162, before easing back to a pre-data value of C$0.9853, or $1.0149. That was nearly unchanged from Wednesday's North American close of C$0.9855 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0147. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)