6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ pares losses after unexpectedly strong CPI
#Canada Dollar Report
September 21, 2011 / 11:14 AM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ pares losses after unexpectedly strong CPI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar briefly
pared losses against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after
Canadian consumer price data came in stronger than expected.
 At 7:05 a.m. (1105 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 stood
at C$0.9942 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0058 U.S. cents, up
slightly from the pre-data level of C$0.9953 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0047 U.S. cents, but still below Tuesday's North
American session close of C$0.9936 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0064 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and W
Simon )

